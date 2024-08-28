Arizona Gets Status Update on Their Superstar Ahead of New Mexico Game
The time for projections, discussions, and pontification is almost over as Arizona gets ready to take the field for their season opener against New Mexico on Saturday.
Despite entering a new era in the Big 12 led by new head coach Brent Brennan, there is plenty of optimism the Wildcats can make some noise in Year 1, potentially contending for a conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Much of that has to do with who is returning on this roster.
Led on offense by Noah Fifita at quarterback, Tetairoa McMillan on the perimeter and Jonah Savaiinaea up front, they also have star cornerback Tacario Davis and others who could emerge as impact players on defense.
The thought behind all the positivity surrounding Arizona is what they were able to accomplish last season, but Brennan has been quick to point out this is a new team in a new year, and all that matters is what they do on the field in 2024.
For the Wildcats to reach the ceiling that some out there have predicted, they are going to need their superstar McMillan on the field.
The preseason All-American missed the spring game after undergoing a procedure on his leg that caused him to be held out of practice early in camp, and to be slowly ramped up into contact drills.
Despite the expectation he would be on the field in Week 1, nothing was official.
Well, Brennan shared the status of McMillan heading into the New Mexico game.
"T-Mac is going to play — come on," he said with a smile according to Justin Spears of Tucson.com.
Wildcats fans can breathe a sigh of relief now knowing he will be available for action on Saturday. It's not like there would be an issue in this contest if he wasn't going to suit up, but it's still a huge positive the team feels like he is ready to play in this game.
While there is continuity from a player perspective for Arizona, they are still adjusting to their new offensive coordinator Dino Babers who is bringing in a different scheme despite keeping the same verbiage from the previous regime for this campaign.
Having everyone available for game reps against New Mexico and Northern Arizona in the first two weeks gives them an extended ramp up period to work on different things and understand exactly what Babers is looking to do with this group.
Being on the same page and operating at a high level could be the difference between contending this season or not as they take on Kansas State and Utah in games three and four.
So, McMillan will be on the field Saturday, giving the fanbase a first chance to see how this offense might look with Fifita leading the charge in Year 2.