Arizona Wildcats Ranked Among Contenders for Big 12 Football Title
The Arizona Wildcats are beginning a new era during the 2024 college football season. For the first time since 1978, they are playing in a conference that isn’t the Pac-10 or Pac-12.
As part of the major realignment in college sports, the Wildcats are joining the Big 12 mega-conference. They are expected to be one of the better teams in the league as they enter the year ranked No. 21 in the country.
Despite some challenges that could come from playing new opponents in their new conference, Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report is expecting some big things from the Wildcats.
In a recent piece, he placed the newcomers in Tier 1 as one of the top challengers for the conference title.
“Arizona has many more question marks, but after dragging Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl, the Wildcats are coming off a double-digit win season. Jedd Fisch left for Washington, and former San Jose State coach Brent Brennan is now at the helm. If he can find the right defensive concoction to go along with the offensive playmakers, look out,” Shepard wrote.
The biggest weakness for Arizona right now is their pass rush.
They have a stellar secondary led by Tacario Davis and Treydan Stukes, but getting after the quarterback could be an issue.
If Brennan and his staff can unlock the potential of this defensive front, their production will be taken to another level. Cutting down on the number of big plays allowed would help improve the unit’s viability as well.
If they can figure out a way to generate a pass rush, the secondary will take care of the rest.
As they figure things out on that side of the ball, they can at least rest easy knowing there is an explosive offense capable of putting up points on anyone.
The combination of quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is one of the most potent in the country. They were stellar when Fifita took over the starting job last season, and the team will be looking to build off that momentum.
Arizona will be able to see how they stack up when they take on another team in Tier 1, Kansas State, in the third week of the season.
It won’t be counted as a conference game because it was scheduled prior to realignment but is a huge matchup nonetheless.
Also joining those two in Tier 1 are Oklahoma State and Utah.