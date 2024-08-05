Arizona Legend Sees His Olympic Dream End After Round of 16 Elimination
While Arizona fans of multiple programs are gearing up to support all the teams who begin their upcoming seasons this fall, another past Wildcat gave everyone something to root for this summer.
Former high-profile basketball player Chase Budinger was able to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in beach volleyball with his playing partner Miles Evans.
The pair finished third in their group during the Group Stage of the event, but by way of winning the Lucky Loser tournament, they were able to solidify their spot in the Knockout Round with a chance to play their way into medal contention.
Just two wins would have moved Budinger and Evans into the semifinals, but unfortunately, Monday was the end of their tournament after they lost in straight sets to the Norwegian duo of Christian Sorum and Anders Mol.
This was a fantastic moment for Budinger as he turned the page on his basketball career following his retirement in 2017. He then decided to become a professional beach volleyball player, joining the AVP ahead of the 2018 season.
When the former Arizona standout officially played their opener in Paris for these games, he became the first person in history to play in the NBA and compete in an Olympic beach volleyball match.
Budinger wasn't just a dominant player on the hardwood during his amateur days.
While he was ranked as the No. 4 basketball player in the country within the 2006 recruiting class, he also had led La Costa Canyon High School to three state championships in California on his way to being named National Player of the Year his senior season.
Instead of becoming a duel-sport athlete in college, he decided to attend Arizona and solely focus on basketball since they don't sponsor volleyball as a varsity sport.
After a successful three years with the Wildcats where he was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and made two All-Pac-12 teams, Budinger was then able to play in the NBA for seven seasons.
Upon his arrival to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, he was able to reconnect with some of the current Team USA basketball players who he overlapped with during his time in the league, including Kevin Durant, who he shared the McDonald's All-American Game MVP honors with back in high school.
His Olympic beach volleyball tournament might not have ended the way he wanted, but it was still incredible to see the past Wildcat do something no one else has ever done.