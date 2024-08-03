Arizona Wildcats Legend Advances to Knockout Round of Olympics Beach Volleyball
It's an exciting time for the University of Arizona and their athletics programs as they embark on their first seasons in the Big 12 conference after the Pac-12 disbanded.
With just under a month until the football season kicks off, there is a lot of anticipation to see what new head coach Brent Brennan can do after the Wildcats won 10 games last year and seem to be heading in the right direction.
The basketball program should also be in contention for a conference title again this season as has become the norm during Tommy Lloyd's short tenure.
However, this summer, one of Arizona's past legends was in the spotlight during the Olympics.
Former Wildcats basketball player Chase Budinger decided to go back to his past roots in volleyball, making his debut on the AVP in 2018 after retiring from basketball that saw his career span seven seasons in the NBA and one overseas.
Budinger was a standout volleyball player in high school, leading La Costa Canyon to three state titles in California, but he decided to focus on his basketball career and attend Arizona instead of being a duel-sport athlete at USC or UCLA.
The forward was rated as a five-star basketball recruit and the No. 4 player in his class, entering his time with the Wildcats with a ton of expectations on his shoulders.
After three seasons where he averaged 17.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game, was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, and made two All Pac-12 teams, he declared for the NBA draft where he was selected in the second round.
Budinger has been able to flourish in his second career playing volleyball and qualified for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics with his playing partner Miles Evans.
Now, after winning the Lucky Loser bracket following their third place finish in Group F, Budinger and Evans have made it to the Knockout Round of the beach volleyball event.
Their opponent has not yet been revealed, but with two wins they will make the semifinals and guarantee themselves a shot at a medal.