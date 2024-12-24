Arizona Loses Star Defender Gunner Maldonado to Kansas State in Transfer Portal
Arizona has done a good job adding transfer players they want at positions of need, especially after so many from this past season's roster entered their names into the portal with the idea of finding a new place to play.
The Wildcats were able to retain two of their stars when Genesis Smith and Dalton Johnson announced their decision to stay with the program, but the reality of this period is teams are almost always left trying to find replacements for those looking for new opportunities.
That's something that's starting to become a reality for Arizona.
Elite linebacker Jacob Manu announced his commitment to Washington and high-upside tight end Keyan Burnett is leaving Tucson for Kansas.
Now, another one of their stars is heading out of town.
Safety Gunner Maldonado has committed to Kansas State out of the portal and will finish his career with that program.
The 6-footer from Chandler, Arizona began his career at Northwestern before transferring back to his home state following his freshman year.
He slowly grew into his place on the defense and in college football, recording 36 tackles his sophomore season before upping that to 48 in 2022, and then becoming a breakout star for the Wildcats last year.
In the 2023 campaign, Maldonado recorded 81 tackles, 57 of them solo, while picking off two passes, defending another, forcing two fumbles and recovering three, one of which went for a touchdown.
He was also named the Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP and seemed like he was going to continue his ascent with Arizona this season.
Unfortunately, after just four games, he suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the remainder of the year.
There are some questions about how Maldonado might look in his return, but if he is healthy at the start of camp, he's expected to play a major role with Kansas State and should be an impact starter for that defense.