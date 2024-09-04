Arizona Predicted to Make CFP After Week 1, Take on SEC Powerhouse
Arizona came in at No. 20 in the AP Poll released on Tuesday, a fair ranking for the team.
If they had shown more on the defensive end in their 61-39 win against New Mexico, they likely would've moved up a few more spots.
However, at No. 20 and, most importantly, starting 1-0, the Wildcats are in the position they were expected to be. They'll have an easy contest on Saturday against Northern Arizona, giving them a chance to prepare for their next two games.
Arizona will take on Kansas State and Utah in back-to-back contests, two top 20 opponents.
With the conference getting an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff for the Big 12 Championship Game winner, that's Arizona's biggest focus.
If they were to lose to Kansas State and Utah, the chances of making the title game would be slim. While the Big 12 is an elite conference, and teams could lose games to anyone, it's likely that Utah or Kansas State will only lose one game, making them face off for the championship.
That'd be a nightmare scenario for Arizona, as the committee could be hesitant to include a third Big 12 team, especially one with two losses.
Factor in that their resume would be average if they lost those two games, and it's tough to picture Arizona getting in.
While that's a potential scenario, Kyle Bonagura of ESPN doesn't expect that to be the case, as he predicted Arizona will make the CFP as the No. 11 seed.
He had just two Big 12 teams in the final 12, slotting Utah as the No. 3 seed, which implies he thinks they will win the conference and earn a first-round bye.
Bonagura expected, heading into Week 1, that the ACC and Big 12 would get two teams in.
"What did we learn in Week 1? Well, last week my assumption was that the ACC would likely get two teams in -- same for the Big 12 -- but poor openers for Clemson and Florida State change that ... for now."
The ACC's Week 1 struggles could open the door for another Big 12 team to get in, depending on how the committee views teams in the Big Ten and SEC.
In his College Football Playoff picture, he has Arizona playing Texas on the road.
A storied program, the Longhorns would be a tough challenge for Arizona. If that's how it plays out, though, no Wildcats fan or player would complain.
There's a lot that needs to be done before then, but Arizona has the team to accomplish their goal of winning a national championship if things go their way.