Top Three Wildcats Stand Outs Despite Close Loss to Utah

A tight game all the way until the final buzzer still showed some strong performances from the team. Despite the defeat, Mickayla Perdue, Noelani Cornfield, and Tanyuel Welch emerged as standout contributors on both ends of the court and were able to keep the team within striking distance all night long.

1. Mickayla Perdue — Leading Scorer and Clutch Shooter

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Senior guard Mickayla Perdue led all Wildcats in scoring with 16 points, showcasing her offensive versatility and presence in crunch time. Perdue’s ability to score in multiple ways, including a big three-pointer late in the game that cut Utah’s lead to a single point and kept Arizona within reach in the closing moments.

She finished 5-of-13 from the field and 2-of-7 from three, and also knocked down 4 free throws, reflecting her aggressiveness around the basket and confidence at the line with the game on the line. Perdue’s floor leadership and scoring punch were key in Arizona’s second-half comeback after falling behind at halftime.

Perdue also played extensive minutes (36), underscoring her role as a primary offensive option and floor leader in tight situations. Her late 3-point hit coming off a Noelani Cornfield assist exemplified her clutch potential.

2. Noelani Cornfield — Double-Double and Playmaking Motor

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizonaís Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Point guard Noelani Cornfield was a catalyst for Arizona’s offense and distribution engine throughout the game. She recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists, one of the few such performances this season. Cornfield’s ability to run the offense, find open teammates, and create scoring opportunities was critical as Arizona outscored Utah in both the third and fourth quarters.

Her court vision and decision-making under pressure helped sustain Arizona’s momentum as they chipped away at a 16-point halftime deficit. Cornfield also contributed two steals and six rebounds, further showing her all-around impact on both ends.

3. Tanyuel Welch — Frontcourt Force and Key Contributor

Memphis' Tanyuel Welch (11) shoots the ball during the game between Tennessee and Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Forward Tanyuel Welch posted a strong all-around performance, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds. Welch’s physical presence on the interior and her rebounding were essential for Arizona as they battled Utah’s frontcourt and fought to reclaim possessions. Beyond scoring, Welch offered two assists and a steal, contributing in the areas that often swing close games.

Her ability to score in the paint and on second-chance opportunities complemented Perdue’s outside shooting and Cornfield’s playmaking. Welch’s effort on the boards helped keep Arizona in contention despite Utah’s edge in overall rebounds (45–31).

