Arizona Predicted to Not Win Big 12 Due to One Potential Issue
The college football season is almost here, as Arizona will take on New Mexico on August 31. It's an exciting time for Arizona, as they're predicted to be one of the better teams in the nation. Currently No. 21 in the preseason AP poll, Arizona will be tested right out of the gate.
They'll take on a tough Kansas State team in Week 3 and Utah in their fourth game, two top-18 teams.
Arizona has to win those games for them to have the type of year they're looking to have. At the very least, they need to find a way to split. However, not winning both games could hurt them. The committee is going to be looking at their resume, and outside of those two games, Arizona should be favored in every other game they play, giving them an average resume.
With Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan, the Wildcats are in an excellent position to win the Big 12. However, Manny Navarro of The Athletic doesn't believe that'll be the case for one major reason, and it doesn't involve either of Arizona's stars.
Navarro predicted that Arizona would miss out on winning the Big 12 due to their inability to protect Fifita in important situations during the year.
"There were only five players who put up a better QB rating against winning FBS programs than Noah Fifita, and only two are still playing college ball: Beck at Georgia and Liberty’s Kaidon Salter. Don’t be surprised when Fifita finishes with the second-best QB rating in the country behind Beck this coming season.
"I’ve got Tetairoa McMillan (100 catches, 1,300-plus yards, 12 TDs) down to finish runner-up to Missouri’s Burden for the Biletnikoff Award. What holds Arizona back from winning the Big 12 is its inability to protect Fifita in crucial moments (30 sacks allowed)."
A quarterback is often only as good as his offensive line, so if Arizona doesn't protect him, they can kiss their title chances goodbye. The Big 12 has never been known for having loaded defenses, but this is still an elite conference with teams that can get to the quarterback if their offensive line allows it.
Fortunately, the coaching staff will have an excellent opportunity to see if that'll be an issue right away. It likely won't happen against New Mexico or Northern Arizona, but against Kansas State and Utah, there won't be many better teams to see if it'll be a problem.