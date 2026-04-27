Arizona Has No Idea How Much It Will Miss Koa Peat
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When Arizona fans saw Koa Peat declare for the NBA Draft, most people weren’t shocked. It felt expected. One-and-done players don’t usually stick around. But just because it was expected doesn’t mean it won’t hurt, because Koa Peat wasn’t a normal player.
Peat wasn’t the flashy scorer like Braden Burries. He wasn’t dropping 25 points every night or hitting step-back threes. But that’s exactly why his departure matters more than people realize. He was the glue guy.
He did everything that doesn’t always show up in the box score: defense, rebounding, passing, and just making the right play. Arizona’s system worked because players like him didn’t force things. He made the offense flow. And honestly, those types of players are way harder to replace than scorers.
The Modern Game Problem
Here’s the issue: today’s basketball is obsessed with shooting. If you can’t shoot consistently, your value gets questioned. That’s exactly what happened with Koa Peat’s draft stock.
He’s strong, physical, and smart, but teams worry about spacing. In the NBA, if you’re a forward who can’t stretch the floor, it limits what you can do. That doesn’t mean he’s not good. It just means the game is changing. Still, players like him win games.
Look at guys who play that “connector” role; they don’t dominate headlines, but they help teams win championships. Koa fits that mold perfectly.
Why Arizona Will Feel It
Arizona didn’t just lose a player; they lost balance. Without Koa Peat, the team risks becoming too dependent on scoring guards and perimeter play. That sounds fine until shots stop falling. That’s when you need someone who can defend, rebound, and settle things down.
That was Koa Peat. He could guard multiple positions, push the ball, and make smart decisions under pressure. You don’t just plug that into the lineup with a random transfer.
Losing both Koa Peat and Braden Burries changes everything, but in very different ways. Burries takes scoring and star power with him. Koa takes identity. And identity is harder to rebuild. Arizona can find another scorer. There’s always someone in the portal who can get buckets. But finding someone who plays unselfish, tough, and consistent basketball? That’s rare.
Koa Peat might not go top 10 in the draft, and he might not be the biggest name from this Arizona team, but his impact runs deeper than highlights. And when next season comes around, don’t be surprised if Arizona looks good but just a little less complete.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.