Arizona Has No Idea How Much It Will Miss Koa Peat

When Arizona fans saw Koa Peat declare for the NBA Draft, most people weren’t shocked. It felt expected. One-and-done players don’t usually stick around. But just because it was expected doesn’t mean it won’t hurt, because Koa Peat wasn’t a normal player.

Peat wasn’t the flashy scorer like Braden Burries. He wasn’t dropping 25 points every night or hitting step-back threes. But that’s exactly why his departure matters more than people realize. He was the glue guy.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) speaks with Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) after an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

He did everything that doesn’t always show up in the box score: defense, rebounding, passing, and just making the right play. Arizona’s system worked because players like him didn’t force things. He made the offense flow. And honestly, those types of players are way harder to replace than scorers.

The Modern Game Problem

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in action against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Here’s the issue: today’s basketball is obsessed with shooting. If you can’t shoot consistently, your value gets questioned. That’s exactly what happened with Koa Peat’s draft stock.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) practices ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s strong, physical, and smart, but teams worry about spacing. In the NBA, if you’re a forward who can’t stretch the floor, it limits what you can do. That doesn’t mean he’s not good. It just means the game is changing. Still, players like him win games.

Look at guys who play that “connector” role; they don’t dominate headlines, but they help teams win championships. Koa fits that mold perfectly.

Why Arizona Will Feel It

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts after a pay against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona didn’t just lose a player; they lost balance. Without Koa Peat , the team risks becoming too dependent on scoring guards and perimeter play. That sounds fine until shots stop falling. That’s when you need someone who can defend, rebound, and settle things down.

That was Koa Peat. He could guard multiple positions, push the ball, and make smart decisions under pressure. You don’t just plug that into the lineup with a random transfer.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) rebounds the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Losing both Koa Peat and Braden Burries changes everything, but in very different ways. Burries takes scoring and star power with him. Koa takes identity. And identity is harder to rebuild. Arizona can find another scorer. There’s always someone in the portal who can get buckets. But finding someone who plays unselfish, tough, and consistent basketball? That’s rare.

Koa Peat might not go top 10 in the draft, and he might not be the biggest name from this Arizona team, but his impact runs deeper than highlights. And when next season comes around, don’t be surprised if Arizona looks good but just a little less complete.