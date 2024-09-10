Arizona Star CB Predicted To Land With Storied Franchise in NFL Mock Draft
Tacario Davis has had a quiet start to the 2024 season for Arizona, but there's no debate about the type of talent he has.
Most 2025 NFL mock drafts have him going in the first round, an indication of the ceiling he's shown on the field, and how organizations around professional football view him.
He'll have an excellent opportunity to move up on draft boards over the next few months, especially during Big 12 conference play. With things being offensively-focused, Davis will get the chance to guard some of the top wide receivers in the country.
The Long Beach, Calif. native initially hit the transfer portal in the offseason, but returned to Arizona for his junior year, a smart decision for many reasons since he is part of a group who can make a potential College Football Playoff run that would bring tons of eyeballs on him and this team.
When looking ahead to how things might shake out when the college season is over, Bleacher Report listed one player each NFL team should draft in 2025.
In BR's mock draft, Davis landed with the New England Patriots.
"Jonathan Jones is still a good cover corner, but he's 30 years old and playing on an expiring contract. As Kris Knox noted last week, he would make sense as a trade candidate before the deadline. The Patriots would be wise to target another cornerback who could team up with Christian Gonzalez to give them a young, dynamic cornerback tandem. Tacario Davis is an intriguing prospect whose 6'4", 195-pound frame could make him a capable press corner who can also play the ball in the air like a receiver."
While the Patriots aren't the dynasty they once were, this would be an excellent opportunity for Davis. He'd play with an impressive secondary, including second-year star Christian Gonzalez.
Gonzalez was injured early in the 2023-24 campaign, but during his short time on the field, he's already flashed some potential that could make him one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.
Historically, New England has had a strong defense, too, so Davis would fit right in.
In the immediate future, Davis will look to help Arizona get to the College Football Playoff. If he can anchor this defense to the Big 12 title game and CFP, that'd only increase his value to NFL scouts.