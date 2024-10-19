Arizona Star Set for NFL Draft Class Showdown With Colorado's Heisman Candidate
The Arizona Wildcats will have the spotlight on them again this week as they take on the Colorado Buffaloes in a star-studded event.
As Pro Football Focus prepared for the weekend of games, Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman highlighted the duel of Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Buffaloes megastar Travis Hunter as one of the best in the country.
"Hunter is currently the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft on PFF’s big board while McMillan is second. While Hunter’s ranking is mainly due to his two-way stardom, he still is one of the best corners in America," said the writers. "His 83.1 PFF grade is ninth among all cornerbacks in the country and he’s one of two corners in the nation with 80-plus grades both in coverage and in run defense. McMillan is currently third among FBS receivers with 739 receiving yards while his 19 broken tackles lead all receivers in America."
It won't be the first time these two players will meet, as they faced off last season in a game that went McMillan's way.
The Arizona receiver hauled in four passes on six targets for a touchdown and a pass interference call. As an ultra-competitive player, Hunter likely has that at the top of mind as he looks to continue his Heisman campaign this weekend.
McMillan is the player who likely needs to come out on top in this showdown a bit more.
It's not that he's been bad this season, it's just that the situation around him isn't helping out very much since he hasn't caught a touchdown pass since his four-score game back in August.
He's top-five in receiving yards, but it's come in bursts rather than weekly domination.
The good news for the Wildcats is he's due for a big day after catching five balls for 78 yards against the BYU Cougars last week.
The 21-year-old is looking to lock himself in as the top wide receiver taken in the draft. Being able to perform against the megastar of college football would do a lot to boost his tape for this season.
Hunter actually has more catches and receiving touchdowns than McMillan does this season, while also being a lockdown corner.
He's allowed just a 43.2% completion rate with two interceptions and eight passes broken up.
The matchup between the two players should be one of the most entertaining things on television Saturday.