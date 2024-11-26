Arizona Superstar Continues Making History by Being Named Biletnikoff Award Finalist
If this is the final season for Tetairoa McMillan with the Arizona Wildcats, he is certainly going out with a bang on a personal level.
While the team hasn't had a ton of success this year, that is not fault of their superstar wide receiver who is currently third in the country with 1,251 receiving yards.
McMillan has been nothing short of spectacular throughout the season, giving himself the opportunity to become the all-time leading receiver in program history which he accomplished this past Saturday against TCU.
Now, he continues to carve out his legacy.
McMillan became the first Arizona player ever to be named a finalist for the coveted Fred Biletnikoff Award that's given out to the nation's top receiver regardless of position.
The other two finalists are superstar two-way player Travis Hunter and Nick Nash of San Jose State.
Nash has more receiving yards than McMillan, sitting with 1,291 yards compared to 1,241, but he's also been a more featured part of his team's offense with 96 receptions as opposed to McMillan's 78.
Nash does have double the amount of touchdowns as McMillan, though, leading in that category 14-7.
When it comes to Hunter, he's currently seventh in the country with 1,036 receiving yards while also getting into the end zone 11 times.
Hunter is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, something that is mainly due to him playing cornerback in addition to wide receiver that results in him rarely coming off the field.
When looking at strictly this receiving award, it's hard to envision him beating out McMillan or Nash.
There will be one more game for all three players to make their case about why they should come out of this season being named the winner of this coveted award.
Fans who want to vote for McMillan can do so here.