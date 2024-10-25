Arizona Volleyball Falls Short in Rivalry Week
After a split week for the Wildcats, Arizona geared up to host Arizona State University at McKale Center on Thursday, October 24. This Big-12 matchup is a multifaceted rivalry; fighting for state bragging rights just as much as conference rights.
Arizona sits low in the Big-12 standings, coming into this matchup at No. 11 while ASU holds firm at No. 2.
The Lady Wildcats came into this game on a high from their four-set victory against Houston, but were unable to maintain the momentum against ASU. After dropping the first set 25-23, Arizona was able to pick themselves up in Set two (25-15), to capture what would be their only victory of the night. Regardless of the outcome, it was this set that brought the incredible atmosphere to McKale Center.
Despite their inability to secure a win, the Wildcats possess a strong offense; equipped with a heavy roster of upperclassmen. Leading the pack is outside hitter, Jaelyn Hodge, a 5th Year, Arizona native. Prior to the loss against ASU, Hodge had recorded 236 kills in eight weeks of play on the season; becoming a record-breaking player for Tucson.
Another key player for the Wildcats is Junior Jordan Wilson, a strong outside hitter on the net. Her contributions compliment Hodge, creating a historical front line for Arizona.
The efforts against the Sundevils proved futile, however, as a 3-1 loss was handed to the Wildcats on their home court. It was a promising first two sets, going 1-1, but the Sundevils were able to lock in the next two sets, taking the breath out of Arizona.
Defensively at the net, Arizona has a few forces to be reckoned with, allowing them to remain contenders in the season. Middle blocker Kiari Robey is carrying Arizona with a .98 block/set, and her teammate Journey Tucker is on her way to plenty of Arizona records. Prior to the ASU matchup, Tucker recorded a record-breaking 11 blocks in one match against BYU.
In conference play, the Wildcats dropped to 2-6, tied with Cincinnati, Texas Tech, and West Virginia with UCF bringing up the rear.
The Wildcats will look to redeem themselves in the next week as they take on the Big-12 contenders in Utah. Settling in Salt Lake City first, Arizona will take on No. 4 Utah on October 31 before heading south to take on the Cougars on November 1. Both Utah and BYU have a heavy presence on the net; backed by some key players on the backcourt.
Arizona looks to climb the conference rankings to secure a decent spot in the postseason as Week 9 has come to a close.