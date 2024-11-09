Arizona Wildcats 2025 WR Commit Already Being Compared to Tetairoa McMillan
The Arizona Wildcats have a big-bodied wide receiver coming in their next recruiting class, which makes comparisons to their current star obvious.
Four-star wideout Terry Shelton committed to the Wildcats back in June. He recently had a visit with the Texas A&M Aggies, but for now is still expected at Arizona.
Shelton is a 6'4, 200-pound receiver and is the current jewel of the recruiting class. He's the No. 12 receiver in the country and No. 16 overall player in Texas according to 247Sports, which is a little higher on him than average.
In his 247Sports scouting report, National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins made the easy connection to current Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan.
"Shelton is a special talent with some unique traits. He has an athletic 6-4, 200 pound frame, is elite in the air and has the speed to run away from a secondary," said Biggins. "Like McMillan, Shelton is also a talented multi-sport athlete and is a very talented basketball player and plays above the rim. He’s still developing his all around game in terms of route running and overall polish but he has a ton of upside and it’s exciting to envision where his game will be at a few years when he’s able to focus solely on his game."
No one will be specifically asking the high schooler to do everything that the current Ariona star does, but he will at least be able to fill a similar role.
McMillan has been the backbone of the offense since his freshman campaign back in 2022. He and quarterback Noah Fifita came to the Wildcats together out of high school, so it's no surprise that they found a rhythm together quickly.
The Hawaii native has already racked up 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns in his college career with a few games to go.
He is just a junior, but has been so good these past two campaigns that he will be a top NFL draft pick in April and leave a massive hole in the offense.
If Shelton can come in and at least be the red zone target that McMillan was as a freshman, it would be a huge boost.
There is no telling what Arizona will look like as a whole next season with a 3-6 record currently shadowing the success they found a year ago. The receiver recruit could be a reason for Fifita to stick around rather than hitting the transfer portal with his best friend gone to the NFL.