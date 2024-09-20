Two Arizona Wildcats Commits Are Putting Up Huge Receiving Numbers
The Arizona Wildcats have some big time commitments for the upcoming class of 2025 in what will be the first full cycle for new head coach Brent Brennan.
While rankings wise the class is not near what Arizona fans, nor Brennan himself, would like it to be (currently ranked No. 47 in the nation by 247), there are some prospects within it that may be underrated as they put up some big time numbers so far early in their senior seasons for their respective high school.
The crown jewel of the class is four-star wide receiver out of Carrollton, Texas, Terry Shelton. Through three games this season, Shelton is putting up massive stats with 15 receptions for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns. In Ranchview's recent 42-0 victory over North Dallas, Shelton had five catches for 100 yards and two scores.
Shelton is graded by 247 as the No. 41 receiver in the nation and the No. 46 overall player within the state of Texas, but as his recruitment status continues to climb, Brennan will have to fight off other suitors. With a big 6 foot 4 frame, some have even thrown out a Tetairoa McMillan comparison for Shelton, which obviously will make Wildcats fans giddy at the thought of him in Tucson.
Shelton committed to Arizona back in June.
The second most highly touted wide receiver prospect in Arizona's class is three-star Isaiah Mizell out of Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. Mizell is putting up similar numbers as Shelton so far this season with 16 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns. During Mizell's junior season last year, he scored a ridiculous 23 touchdowns and set a school record in the process.
He currently grades as the No. 61 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 55 overall prospect in the talent rich state of Florida . Mizell has been committed to Arizona since the middle of July.
While Brennan still has some work to do in the class of 2025, finding out that some of these players could be potentially even better than they are graded puts the Wildcats in a much better spot than the current rankings may reflect.