Arizona Wildcats Can Fix Passing Offense By Doing This One Thing
Even though there were questions about how Arizona's offense would look without Jedd Fisch in charge after he left the program to take the head coaching job at Washington, the thought was it would still be one of the top passing attacks in the country because Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan returned.
McMillan, the all-world wide receiver expected to be a first-round pick after the season, was projected to shatter school records this year with the 2023 Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year throwing him the ball the entire campaign.
That seemed well on its way to happening in Week 1 when he broke an Arizona single-game record for receiving yards (304) and immediately jumped into the Big 12 history books.
However, the passing attack has taken a real step back the past two weeks.
McMillan was shut down for only two catches and 11 yards against Northern Arizona, and although he did have 11 receptions for 138 receiving yards this past Friday night on the road at Kansas State, he didn't get into the end zone and put points on the board.
Outside of the the All-American, the rest of the receiving options have been quiet.
Nobody else has over 100 yards and the most receptions by another wide receiver is eight. Take away the production from McMillan, and the Wildcats offense has half the yards that have been recorded with only 40 total receptions.
There are real problems that need to be figured out going forward.
So what are the issues and can they be fixed?
Jason Scheer of 247Sports took a look at reasons why only the superstar wide receiver has seemingly been able to get open and catch the ball, highlighting one specific area he thinks can be worked on to help free up other options in this offense.
"The game plan against Arizona's offense is going to be obvious for the rest of the season. The receivers are going to see contact right at the line because they can't get open and the routes take too long to develop ... Brennan has experience coaching receivers, so part of this is going to fall on him this week and he needs to take a more active role because the success of the offense largely depends on the receivers improving in getting off the line," he writes.
If the wide receivers find more success releasing immediately after the ball is snapped, that should help them create separation needed for Fifita to find them before their offensive line breaks down.
Part of the reason why the offense hasn't been explosive is because the line has been so poor, not giving their star quarterback time to find receivers down field.
The usual retort to that is to scheme up quick-hitting plays so Fifita can get the ball out of his hand quicker.
Well, for that to happen, the wide receivers need to be open and present him with a target.
There are a lot of things Arizona has to work on during their bye week, but perhaps the biggest focus from Brennan will be working with the pass catchers on how to break through physicality and get themselves open quickly.