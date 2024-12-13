Arizona Wildcats Draft Prospect Tetairoa McMillan Draws Promising Comparison
The Arizona Wildcats will be without one of the best offensive weapons they have ever produced moving forward after Tetairoa McMillan officially declared for the NFL draft on Thursday.
It did not come as a surprise since the receiver has been highly touted throughout the mock draft cycle, and is expected to be a top-10 pick.
After tallying over 3,000 yards and more than 25 touchdowns in his collegiate career, McMillan will now be taking his talent to the next level.
The spotlight will be far brighter on the young star on Sundays, but that should serve as no issue.
In a recent article from The Athletic, McMillan drew comparisons to another star receiver who is well-established at the professional level.
Dane Brugler, a national NFL writer for the publication, says that McMillan's play style is similar to Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins.
"When I started studying McMillan's tape, I didn't think I would be very high on him because he was only average in terms of creating his own separation," writes Brugler. "He isn't a speed demon and his route-running is still a work-in-progress. But his tracking and ball-winning instincts are exceptional and should translate well at the next level (can see his basketball and volleyball background at the catch point). Despite not being a track star, McMillan is a very limber athlete when adjusting to throws and is at his best on routes where he can stretch out his stride (slants, hitches, go's, etc.). He should be one of the first offensive players drafted in April because his play style is very similar to Tee Higgins — receivers who won't wow in the 40-yard dash, but they are playmakers at the catch point."
Higgins played at the collegiate level with the Clemson Tigers.
In his three years under Dabo Swinney, he tallied 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns, leading the ACC in TDs in 2018 and 2019.
Higgins was drafted by the Bengals and has since posted 4,265 yards with 29 touchdowns. He has recorded two 1,000-yard seasons, coming in 2021 and 2022.
Drawing comparisons to Higgins is very promising for a young receiver like McMillan.
It will be an even greater boon to McMillan's career if he can be drafted to a team with a quarterback even half as good as Joe Burrow.