Arizona Wildcats Key Recruit Isaiah Mizell Can Be Immediate Contributor
The 2024 college football season was a disaster for the Arizona Wildcats in the first year under head coach Brent Brennan.
It was their inaugural season in the Big 12 and it is hard to imagine that things could have gone worse.
After winning 10 games in 2023, they struggled and produced a 4-8 record this year, losing all but two games by at least three touchdowns.
As a result, there has been a mass exodus of players from the program.
Several key contributors on both sides of the ball will not be returning, as they have entered the transfer portal and are seeking new opportunities or will be heading to the NFL draft.
Players who originally committed have decommitted and have signed elsewhere.
Tacario Davis is the biggest name on defense, as he has pro potential. His unique blend of size and athleticism will be attractive to plenty of schools, but he could decide to leave for the NFL as he has first-round potential.
Already declaring for the 2025 NFL draft is star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Replacing him will be a tall task since he was the only consistent weapon the Wildcats had in the passing game. He finished with 84 receptions, 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. The next closest in each category was 39, 323 and three.
Luckily for Arizona, their top recruit in the 2025 class is a wide receiver; Isaiah Mizell out of Boone High School in Florida.
He could be in line for a sizable role right out of the gate as the coaching staff will be looking for players who can help fill the gigantic void McMillan is leaving. Montana Lemonious-Craig is another veteran receiver who won’t be back in 2025 as well.
Measured at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, he has the look of someone who can develop into a productive player at the next level. He will have opportunities to prove himself with so much of the offensive output leaving the program.
“The top prospect in the Wildcats' 2025 class, Mizell projects as a big-play threat with sharp technique ...” wrote Eli Lederman of ESPN.
During his high school career, he picked up chunk yardage with ease, averaging 22.8 yards per reception. He totaled 2,371 yards and scored 40 touchdowns during his time at Boone.
The top-rated player in the Arizona recruiting class, he committed to the program in July.
They beat out other power conference teams such as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kansas State Wildcats and Syracuse Orange.