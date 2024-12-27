Arizona Wildcats Land Former Wisconsin Quarterback From Transfer Portal
The Arizona Wildcats could have a quarterback competition brewing this offseason after landing a signal caller out of the transfer portal.
Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke announced via social media that he is joining the Wildcats after two seasons in the Badgers program during which he appeared in 15 games. After beginning his career with the Mississippi State Bulldogs before winding up at Wisconsin, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Locke took over as the starting quarterback for the Badgers after veteran Tyler Van Dyke suffered a season-ending injury early in the year during their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Overall in the 2024 season, Locke put up just shy of 2,000 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, plus another two scores on the ground.
Current Arizona starter Noah Fifita announced that he was staying in Tucson despite rampant rumors suggesting he was going to enter the transfer portal coming off a rough first season under new head coach Brent Brennan.
Following the departure of Jedd Fisch after a historic 10-win campaign in 2023, the Wildcats took a massive step back with a 4-8 record this year, and Fifita struggled through large portions of it.
After he was one of the best quarterbacks in the country just a year prior before struggling in the transition to a new coaching staff, chances are Fifita will have a major leg up in any sort of quarterback competition, at least entering the spring.
Replacing him outright would be an unpopular move both within the fanbase and in the locker room, but perhaps the presence of a new quarterback will light a fire under Fifita to help improve his play.
Seth Doege becomes the new offensive coordinator to try and right the ship no matter who is under center, but he spoke openly about Fifita being his first priority in getting things right for the Arizona offense.
In an ideal world, Locke will come in and be a sort of developmental backup this season, while Fifita gets back on track to have another great year that allows him to enter the NFL draft. Locke would then take over in 2026 after a full year practicing in Doege's offensive system.
Regardless of the plans for next season, Brennan and his staff liked what they saw enough from Locke to give him the opportunity to bring him into the program.