Arizona Wildcats Matchup With Long-Time Rival Ranked Among Best Non-Conference Games
The Arizona Wildcats are embarking on a new era of college basketball for the 2024-25 season.
For the first time since the 1977-78 campaign, their last as a member of the WAC, they not playing in the Pac-10 or Pac-12. This year marks their first season as a member of the Big 12.
The Wildcats are going to face some new challenges, as their superconference is loaded with high-end teams that have legitimate championship aspirations. The preseason top 25 provides all the evidence you need.
Arizona is ranked No. 10, a respectable spot to be. They are the fifth Big 12 team on the rankings, as the Kansas Jayhawks, Houston Cougars, Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears were all ahead of them.
Plenty of new rivalries will be made in the coming weeks, months, and years as the Wildcats face off against new conference foes.
But, hanging onto old rivalries is always fun as well.
While the Pac-12 may be no more, some of the rivalries will live on in out-of-conference games. One of the teams they have had some memorable games against is the UCLA Bruins.
Another chapter will be added to the rivalry on December 14th in a neutral site game played in Phoenix. That game came in at No. 10 on Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report's rankings of the must-watch men’s non-conference games this season.
“Conference rivals maintaining that rivalry even after the conference is gone is always a crowd-pleaser; doubly so when both teams have reasonable aspirations of winning what would be their first national championship in nearly three decades.”
After an incredibly disappointing 2023-24 campaign in which they went 16-17, UCLA is looking to bounce back. They looked good in their season opener, as they crushed the Rider Broncs 85-80. Arizona defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins 93-64.
Adding a little spice to the matchup this time around is that both teams are ranked. The Bruins are No. 22 and will have a little extra motivation this year.
This has also been a lopsided rivalry in recent years in the Wildcat’s favor.
“Both former Pac-12 squads made quick work of their current MAAC foes on opening night, with Oregon State transfer Tyler Bilodeau notably making a great first impression for UCLA with 18 points in 22 minutes. Perhaps he can be the missing link on offense for the Bruins in a rivalry where they have lost six of the last seven matchups,” Miller added.
It will certainly take some getting used to seeing teams in new conferences and old rivalries going by the wayside. But, it is good to see former conference foes facing off after realignment.