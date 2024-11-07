College Basketball Analyst Thinks Highly of Arizona Wildcats Entering Season
The Arizona Wildcats handled business just as you would expect them to in their season opener against the Canisius Golden Griffins, 93-64.
The team received contributions from everyone who stepped on the floor in what was a great all-around performance. 10 different players received double-digit minutes of playing time as the team coasted in the second half after building a 22-point halftime lead.
Alas, there are much tougher times ahead of this group. Their out-of-conference schedule includes games against the Wisconsin Badgers, Duke Blue Devils, Davidson Wildcats and UCLA Bruins.
That is before even getting into what will be a daunting gauntlet of Big 12 conference play. The league is loaded with high-end, elite teams with five programs being ranked in the top 10 of the preseason polls, including Arizona, who came in at No. 10.
Despite the challenges that they will face, Jay Bilas of ESPN is confident they will navigate them. In his Bilas Index ranking the 68 best teams in the program entering the season, he has the Wildcats coming in at No. 9.
“Tommy Lloyd has done a fabulous job at the helm of the Arizona program. The only thing missing from his high-level résumé as a head coach is a Final Four appearance, which seems inevitable for him. While there have been legit chances, there is another one this season.”
They will be battle-tested by the end of the season. Playing stiff competition may result in a record with a few more losses than Arizona is used to, but it will prepare them for the NCAA Tournament.
Lloyd’s biggest test, at least in the early going, will be helping his new-look roster gel and find cohesiveness. He certainly isn’t lacking for talent with a few big-time players returning and impact additions made in the transfer portal.
“Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love returns as the primary scoring threat, while Jaden Bradley, KJ Lewis and big man Motiejus Krivas are also back. Oakland transfer Trey Townsend will provide an experienced bucket getter with versatility and hunger. Campbell transfer Anthony Dell'Orso can really shoot it, and Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka provides toughness and board coverage that will be Keshad Johnson-like. How quickly this group blends will be fun to watch, but it will be formidable by the end of the season.”
The Wildcats are going to be able to beat you in a number of ways. They have one of the best guard trios in the nation with Caleb Love, Jaden Bradley, and KJ Lewis.
Their frontcourt is deep with Trey Townsend and Tobe Awaka joining Motiejus Krivas, who came off the bench in the opener but is regarded as a legitimate breakout candidate this season.
Lloyd has the talent at his disposal to earn another high seed in the NCAA Tournament and to earn his first Final Four appearance as a head coach.