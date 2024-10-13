Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball Land Huge Commitment from Five-Star Recruit
The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball program has landed one of the top uncommitted players in the Class of 2025.
Dwayne Aristode, a five-star recruit, has committed to the Wildcats per 247Sports, a move that also gives the Wildcats their first commitment for this cycle.
Aristode’s commitment is non-binding. The earliest he can sign with the Wildcats is during the early signing period next month.
He is preparing for his final prep season at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., and is ranked as the No. 28 overall recruit by 247 sports.
The 6-foot-8 small forward was one of the most sought-after remaining uncommitted players in this cycle. In June he posted a list of his top 15 programs to his social media and it was a who's who of college basketball programs.
He reportedly took his official visit to Arizona in January. The other four schools he officially visited were Duke, USC, Michigan State and Wake Forest.
The Netherlands native told 247Sports that the program’s culture had a lot to do with his interest.
"They're good," Aristode said. "I went there on a visit in January when I had a broken finger. It was a good visit. Obviously, Coach Lloyd and what he has done with the program, they like Europeans, I am European myself and half of the team is European. They play a European style too mixed in with American style so they will play with size every time. I like the way they play."
Arizona is preparing for its first season in the Big 12 Conference with a roster that includes two members of its class of 2024, a class ranked No. 25 overall by 247 sports.
Small forward Carter Bryant out of Corona, Calif., was also ranked No. 28 overall in his class and was rated a four-star player. Arizona also snagged another four-star player in 7-foot center Emmanuel Stephen out of Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz. He was considered a Top 125 player coming out of high school.
Big 12 coaches just voted Arizona to finish fifth in the conference in the Big 12 men’s basketball preseason coaches’ poll, which was unveiled earlier this week. Arizona received one first-place vote.
Arizona guard Caleb Love was the lone Wildcat selected to the All-Big 12 preseason team as a first-team selection.
Love, a fifth-year senior, was selected an all-American by six different outlets as he finished last season with a team-leading 18 points per game. He also led the team in 3-pointers made (92), field goals (218) and free throws (120).