Arizona Wildcats Need Star Guard To Figure Things Out To Get Team on Track
The Arizona Wildcats have a disappointing 2-2 record out of the gate in this season.
After dismantling the Canisius Golden Griffins and Old Dominion Monarchs at the McKale Center in their first two games, a step up in competition proved too much to overcome.
In their first road game of the campaign, they paid a visit to the Kohl Center to face the Wisconsin Badgers. Their defense fell apart, losing 103-88 as John Tonje scored 44 points with 21 of those coming at the foul line.
Arizona returned home for their next game, a highly-anticipated game against the Duke Blue Devils. Their defense improved, as they held the visitors to only 69 points, but their offense was stifled.
Duke’s game plan to limit their opportunities in the open court was successful, as the Wildcats had only six fast break points. They were kept off the offensive glass as well, securing only six offensive rebounds on the night.
Things aren’t going to get any easier for Tommy Lloyd’s crew as the season moves along.
The Battle 4 Atlantis tournament during Feast Week could feature a matchup against the Gonzaga Bulldogs or Indiana Hoosiers in the championship.
Another big non-conference game lies ahead against the UCLA Bruins.
Once Big 12 play begins, there will be no off nights as that is arguably the deepest conference in the country with several legitimate title contenders.
If Arizona is going to navigate these rough waters successfully, they need Caleb Love to start producing at the level he is capable of and has shown in the past.
The 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year came into the campaign with high expectations. He was named to the preseason All-American Team, Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy preseason watch lists.
The talent is obviously there for the fifth-year guard, as he is regarded highly, but his production hasn’t come close to meeting those lofty expectations thus far.
Through four games, Love is averaging 10.3 points, which is even lower than his freshman year scoring mark.
He hasn’t been the most efficient shooter throughout his career, but 32% overall from the field will not cut it.
Connecting on only 21.4% of his 3-point attempts, he is one of the least efficient shooters in college basketball currently. He is playing only 26.8 minutes per game and rounding out his stat line with 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals.
Against the Badgers and Blue Devils, he shot a combined 5-for-26 from the field and 1-for-15 on 3-pointers.
If that is a sign of things to come when facing off against upper-echelon opponents, the team will be doomed.
The Wildcats need more from their presumed best player if they are going to turn things around, starting at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
They are going to face solid competition throughout the event, starting with a strong mid-major program, the Davidson Wildcats.
With so many new faces in the rotation this season, some patience does need to be exhibited with Love. His role has adjusted slightly with KJ Lewis and Jaden Bradley both in the starting five alongside him this year.
Finding a rhythm could take a little while, but Arizona certainly needs it to happen sooner rather than later.