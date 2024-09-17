Arizona Wildcats Receive Votes in AP Poll Despite Blowout Loss
The Arizona Wildcats have fallen out of this week's edition of the AP Poll following a blowout loss to the Kansas State Wildcats, but not all within the Associated Press have lost faith.
Despite the 31-7 blowout loss on the road in what was billed as a huge showdown in the Big 12 between the previously No. 20 ranked Arizona and No. 14 Kansas State, the Wildcats still received 15 votes to be ranked, the same number as the Iowa Hawkeyes and more than the Indiana Hoosiers.
Kansas State, meanwhile, moved up one spot to No. 13 and now sit as the second-highest ranked Big 12 team, just behind the Utah Utes at No. 12 and just ahead of the Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 14. Iowa State is the only other team in the conference who remains ranked, coming in at No. 20.
Following the big loss for Arizona, things don't get any easier as they try to climb back into the top-25 and get back into the thick of things within the conference. The Wildcats face another road trip in the next game after the bye, this time to Utah. Arizona did defeat the Utes handily last season however, claiming a 42-18 victory in Tucson.
While it's a tough ask to go on the road against two of the best teams in the conference for two straight games, the Wildcats will have an advantage in that Utah does not get dealt any bye week favors, instead having to face Oklahoma State on the road this week before Arizona comes to town.
In all likelihood, the Wildcats will remain outside of the top-25 next week barring absolutely chaos given that they do not get the chance to prove this week why they belong.
But even if that is indeed the case, it will be a massive opportunity on the road against Utah to get things right back on track and re-enter the conversation within the race for a Big 12 title. It's still early in the year and Arizona does not have to let one bad game define its whole season.