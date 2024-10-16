Arizona Wildcats Receiver McMillan Named To Midseason All-American Team
The Arizona Wildcats have not had the best season under first-year head coach Brent Brennan, entering this week with a 3-3 record and losing their last two games.
The year does not look to be getting any better, with their next opponent being the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, but all is not for naught.
While the team as a whole has not performed very well on the field, there has been one bright spot residing on the offense.
Junior wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is having another fantastic campaign and is currently on pace to surpass his career-high in receiving yards (1,402) that he set last year.
The great first half of this season has led McMillan to receive national recognition, with The Athletic giving the junior a nod in their college football midseason All-American teams.
The staff there placed McMillan as a Second-Team All-American with the WR1 position, ahead of even Ryan Williams, a 17-year-old phenom for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
McMillan has tallied 42 catches this year for a total of 742 yards and has taken four of them for touchdowns.
While the catches and touchdowns may not be on pace for his totals last year, he is currently on pace to total 84 catches, 1,484 yards, and eight touchdowns.
The junior has had three games in the 2024 campaign with 100 or more receiving yards, including a 10-catch, 304-yard performance in the Wildcats' first game of the year against the New Mexico Lobos that also saw the receiver tally all four of his touchdowns for this year.
Playing all three of his collegiate seasons for Arizona, McMillan has totaled 2,846 yards on 171 catches with 22 touchdowns, and if he does not declare for the draft this spring, he could surpass 4,000 career receiving yards and 30 touchdowns with ease.
The Wildcats recruited McMillan out of Servite High School in Anaheim, California, where he was a finalist for the Gatorade Football Player of the Year after a senior year that saw him total 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns on 88 catches.
McMillan was a five-star recruit, and was originally committed to the Oregon Ducks, but flipped his commitment to Arizona to join high school teammates Noah Fifita, Jacob Manu, and Keyan Burnett.
McMillan was the highest-rated recruit in the history of the Arizona program, and has seen consistant playing time since his true freshman season.
This midseason accolade will surely not be the last for the junior, especially if he can continue to be the bright spot on the Wildcats offense on a weekly basis.