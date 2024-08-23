Arizona Wildcats Star Football Duo Ink Incredible NIL Deal
While there are some questions about how Arizona football might fare in their first year of Big 12 Conference play, there is a lot of confidence they'll be able to hit the ground running because of the returning players on this roster.
Following last season when they won an incredible 10 games and saw their head coach bolt for another opportunity, many of the stars on the team could have left, either following him to Washington or transferring to other programs around the country.
Instead, the Wildcats have a group loaded with top-end talent.
Because of that, many people are expecting Arizona to be feisty in the Big 12 with a chance they might even be able to make the College Football Playoff if everything goes well.
Much of the reason for this confidence level centers around the duo of their star quarterback Noah Fifita and projected first round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
After Fifita put up almost 3,000 passing yards with 25 touchdowns to win Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and McMillan caught 90 balls for 1,400 yards and 10 scores, they are expected to put up even greater numbers during this campaign.
With all the hype and attention on them from the football world, it should be no surprise that others outside of it would start to take notice, either.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, the star Wildcats duo has inked an NIL deal with Alerion Aviation where they are set to star in a new commercial for the private jet company.
"While the full terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the athletes will be allotted a set number of hours on Alerion’s jets for philanthropic use along with personal and team use, the company told On3," Nakos reports.
In addition, Arizona's offensive playmakers have now made history as the first tandem to sign onto the same deal since others have been featured in an individual manner.
Wildcats fans have long known about the bond between Fifita and McMillan.
The two played high school football together in California at Servite High School, forming a friendship that has been elevated into best friend status.
Now, they have turned themselves into potential program legends at Arizona if they are able to fuel the first ever College Football Playoff appearance in program history this season as they get set to start their season on Aug. 31.