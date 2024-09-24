Arizona Wildcats Star OL Selected by NFC Team in Latest Mock Draft
It hasn't been the ideal start for the Arizona Wildcats in the 2024 season, but they have an entire Big 12 slate ahead of them.
If Arizona takes care of business and were to win the Big 12 Title Game, they'd earn an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, which was the goal entering the year.
There have been issues on both sides of the football. Arizona's defense was in question at the start of the season, and those haven't necessarily been answered.
Offensively, the expectation was for this unit to be one of the best in college football. However, three games in, that's been far from the case.
Talent-wise, the Wildcats have it all. With a star quarterback, the best wide receiver in the nation, and a potential first-round pick offensive lineman, there's more than enough talent there.
However, Noah Fifita has struggled a bit, in large part due to Arizona's offensive line not being as good as it needs to be.
Jonah Savaiinaea is elite. There's no question about that.
Even if one believes that he could be better, which every player on the roster could be, it's impossible to blame an offensive line struggling because of one player.
Evaluators understand that, too, as he's still widely regarded as a future first two-round pick.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department believes so, too, recently mocking him to the New York Giants in their latest draft.
"Greg Van Roten is only on a one-year deal and hasn't been playing well this season, while Jermaine Eluemunor is only signed through 2025. Joe Schoen will likely be looking for some offensive linemen in the draft, and the Arizona product has some guard/tackle versatility that could pique Schoen's interest."
Brandon Thorn of BR's NFL Department likes him at both tackle spots, which should only improve his draft stock.
"Savaiinaea's ability to play both tackle spots this season in spurts and his ability to get to spots in pass protection from his primary home at right tackle has been impressive."
With Savaiinaea having the opportunity to show his ability to scouts in Big 12 play, he has an excellent opportunity to raise the boards in the coming months.
During that process, Savaiinaea and Arizona will hopefully win games, too.
To say it's been an upsetting beginning of the year would be putting it lightly.
However, early season struggles are often expected, so expect the Wildcats to figure it out shortly.