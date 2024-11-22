Arizona Wildcats Star Playmaker Lands in Top 10 of Recent NFL Mock Draft
For the last two seasons, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Arizona Wildcats offensively.
He has been among the most productive pass catchers in the country, dominating defenses despite their entire gameplans revolving around slowing him down.
Even with a new coaching staff and less weapons in the passing game around him, he has remained a force.
McMillan has caught 69 passes for 1,136 yards and seven touchdowns. The yardage leads the Big 12 and is No. 3 in the country behind only Nick Nash of the San Jose State Spartans and Harold Fannin Jr. of the Bowling Green Falcons.
He is No. 10 in receptions nationally and one receiving touchdown away from being in the top 20 of that category as well. His name is going to be all over the school’s record book despite being a full-time player for only two seasons.
As a true junior, he has eligibility remaining should he want to remain in school, but given his current NFL draft outlook, it is hard to envision him not declaring and turning pro.
Right now, depending on how Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is categorized, McMillan is somewhere between the No. 1 and 3 ranked wide receivers in this year’s draft class with Missouri Tigers star, Luther Burden III, is also in the mix.
Teams in need of a playmaker and selecting near the top of the 2025 NFL raft will have the chance to add a special player to their roster.
Who has the fortunate luck of landing the Wildcats star?
In a recent mock draft done by Matt Miller of ESPN, it is the Carolina Panthers, with the No. 8 overall pick, who snags McMillan.
“Bryce Young's play in the three games since returning from his benching has given the Panthers some encouragement about his future. But he needs help around him. Rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette has been promising, but Carolina would love someone who can win more 50-50 balls. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound McMillan is a Drake London clone with awesome vertical ability and great hands. He has hauled in seven touchdowns and provided the Wildcats with 44 first downs on his 69 receptions. And he has the size to consistently win physical matchups and is versatile enough to split out wide or play in the slot.”
Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the mock by the Cleveland Browns, while Burden went No. 5 to the Tennessee Titans.
Situations remain fluid with so much time before the draft since plenty could change between now and April ahead of the end of the collegiate regular season, playoffs and pre-draft process.
One thing seems for sure; McMillan is a lock to be a top 10 pick.
His stock continues to rise and it is tough to envision that changing any time soon.
He has all of the tools of a prototypical No. 1 receiver and can win at every level of the field. The Panthers would be fortunate to add a player of his caliber to the mix to help Bryce Young continue developing and heading in the right direction.