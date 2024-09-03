Arizona Wildcats Star Takes Home Program's First Ever Big 12 Award
There were a lot of takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats season opener against New Mexico. In a wild shootout that the Wildcats won 61-39, a lot of questions have emerged about their defense.
Can they figure things out on that side of the ball before stepping up in level of competition?
If they can’t, at least they know they have a high-powered offense that will keep up with the best units in the nation.
Headlining that group is star wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan.
The future NFL first-round pick made mince meat out of the Lobos’ secondary, who made the odd decision to not send extra coverage his way. Quarterback Noah Fifita took full advantage, continually finding his No. 1 receiver for chunk gains.
When it was all said and done, McMillan finished the game with 10 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns. It was a memorable performance, as he is now the Arizona record holder for receiving yards in a single game and tied the record for touchdowns held by Jacob Cowing, who is now a member of the San Francisco 49ers.
As a result of his dominance, McMillan was awarded the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
He is the first Wildcats player to earn the award as this was their first game as a member of the Big 12 Conference. It's also the second time he's won an Offensive Player of the Week award in his career.
In the program’s final Pac-12 regular season game against Arizona State, McMillan took home the honor when he recorded 266 receiving yards, which is now the third-most single game yardage in program history.
FBS history was made as well.
Per OptaSTATS, McMillan became the first player to record 10+ receptions, 300+ yards, 30.0+ yards per reception average and 4+ touchdowns in a single game.
He is quickly climbing the program’s all-time record books.
There is a chance he will end the season as the all-time leader in yards and touchdown receptions.
What will the star wide receiver and the Arizona offense have in store for an encore?
In Week 2 they will host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks that could also result in another huge performance for McMillan as he chases history.