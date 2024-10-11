Arizona Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
It's a chance for the Arizona Wildcats to upend the Big 12 Conference race as they head to Provo, Utah, to face the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Kickoff is set for noon mountain time and the game will be broadcast on Fox. Preceding the game, Fox's pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, will broadcast live from Provo.
Fox is treating it like it’s a big game, and there are stakes for both teams.
Arizona (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) has not proven to be the offensive juggernaut most thought it would be after blowing out New Mexico in Week 1. The unit is struggling to score points and has been too loose with the football in recent weeks.
The Wildcats’ defense has bailed them out, but now that unit has issues. Two top backline defenders, Treydan Stukes and Gunner Maldonado, are hurt, with Stukes out for the season.
BYU (5-0, 2-0) is one of a handful of Big 12 teams that hasn't lost a conference game. Its defense has arguably been better than Arizona's. The Cougars have held four of their five opponents under 20 points. They're coming off a bye week and they're getting healthier, as they'll get back two of their top running backs, including last year's leading rusher, L.J. Martin, from injury.
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
BYU 27, Arizona 21
Defenses will define this game early. Both units should do a good job of limiting both quarterbacks. But, the return of Martin and fellow back Hinckley Ropati should allow the Cougars to unleash their full running game and take the head off quarterback Jake Retzlaff. The Cougars’ ability to run the ball will help them sock this game away late.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
BYU 30, Arizona 13
The positive momentum the Arizona Wildcats built by defeating the Utah Utes went out the door with their loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Heading back on the road this week to face the BYU Cougars, another difficult game is on deck. Their stingy defense will give the Wildcats some issues as Arizona drops to .500 on the season.
Brad Wakai, Publisher
Arizona 27, BYU 24
The Wildcats had a bad loss at home against Texas Tech, especially when factoring in what took place in the second half when their defense shut down the Red Raiders but their offense couldn't capitalize. I think Arizona figures it out in this one on the road against a BYU team that has overperformed compared to preseason expectations, and the Wildcats will pull off their second-ranked upset in the state of Utah.