Arizona Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars Three Defensive Stars to Watch
There can’t be much argument about how well the Arizona Wildcats defense has played in the last two games, even though they’re 1-1 in that stretch.
Against Utah the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) allowed just 10 points in a scintillating performance against a freshman quarterback.
Last week against Texas Tech, the Wildcats lost, 28-22. But look a little closer and you see a unit that allowed fewer than 300 total yards and held one of the best scoring offense in the country under 30 points.
How the loss of defensive back Treydan Stukes to injury for the rest of the season impacts the unit is unclear.
BYU (5-0, 2-0) has a tough unit to score on. The Cougars allowed fewer than 20 points in each of their first four games before finally giving up 28 to Baylor on the road two weeks ago. Among the teams the Cougars held down was SMU (15 points) and Kansas State (9 points). So far, the Cougars haven’t broken on that side of the ball.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team.
Arizona
LB Jacob Manu
He continues to produce every week, almost to the point where one takes it for granted. He leads the Wildcats with 42 tackles (18 solo), along with two passes defended and a fumble recovery. Manu tracking as a player that will garner All-Big 12 consideration at the end of the season and is catching the eye of NFL scouts.
DB Genesis Smith
Now that Stukes is out for good, it’s up to Smith to be the kind of defender that can lock down receivers. Fortunately, he’s played well in Stukes’ absence. He leads Arizona with two interceptions. He’s also defended three passes and has 17 tackles. He’s the most likely defensive back to pick off BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff.
DL Tre Smith
Smith is putting together a solid season for the Wildcats, as he is tied for second on the team with 1.5 sacks. He also has 23 tackles, including 12 solo shots. He’s done a good job of helping Arizona defend both the run and the pass, but the Wildcats could use more.
BYU
LB Harrison Taggart
He’s one of those linebackers that can do a little of everything for BYU. He leads the team with 25 tackles. He has an interception and has dropped into coverage to defend three passes. He’s even forced a fumble. Arizona’s offense will need to know where he is at all times.
LB Jack Kelly
The Cougars have 10 sacks in five games and it’s balanced among eight players, which is pretty incredible. But it’s Kelly who dominates. He leads the team with three quarterback sacks and he’ll be the player most capable of getting in Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita’s face on Saturday. He’s tied for second on the team with 19 tackles.
S Crew Wakley
Like Taggart, he’s a do-it-all player at his position. He’s tied with Kelly at 19 tackles this season, so he’s helping in run coverage. He has a sack and an interception. He’s the type of safety that can play on all three levels and make things happen.