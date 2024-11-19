Arizona's Top 2025 Basketball Target Won't Commit During Early Period
Arizona is back on the practice floor after getting pummeled by Wisconsin on the road for their first loss of the year.
That was always going to be a tricky game for the Wildcats, heading into a hostile environment with a new group of players who are still gelling together after Tommy Lloyd and his staff attacked the transfer portal again ahead of this campaign.
This has been the strategy since he took over in Tucson ahead of the 2021 season, but for them to take the next step as a program, they have to start recruiting at a high level.
Knowing that, Lloyd and his staff already made a splash signing, landing four-star wing Dwayne Aristode who ranks inside the top 20 of the 2025 cycle.
Arizona is excited about what the 6-foot-8 versatile player can bring to the program when he arrives on campus next year, but as the lone member of this class, the Wildcats have to do some more work if they are going to secure their best group of freshmen under Lloyd.
Someone who would certainly do that is Koa Peat.
The five-star forward is ranked as the sixth-best player in the the country and the top player in the state of Arizona.
Landing him would be a massive get for the Wildcats, and while they hosted him for an official visit in October, he is being heavily courted by other premier programs and there is no indication which direction he's leaning.
If Arizona is going to get this one completed, they'll have their work cut out for them.
According to Joe Tipton of On3, sources are telling him that Peat likely waits until December to announce his commitment decision instead of doing so during the early window.
That gives the Wildcats more time to pursue him and make their pitch, but it also allows the other four schools he's considering, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston and Texas, to continue courting him.
So, Arizona still has work to do if they want to get Peat down in Tucson to join Aristode and secure the best recruiting class they've had under Lloyd and announce themselves on the national recruiting stage going forward.