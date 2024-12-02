Brent Brennan Classifies This Arizona Wildcats Football Season As 'Not Fun'
With the book now officially closed on the Arizona Wildcats' season, there are a range of emotions that this fan base is certainly feeling.
While it's always going to be a basketball school in Tucson, the excitement Jedd Fisch was able to create when he took over as head coach of the program turned into enthusiasm when they continued to get better each year until they put together a 10-win season that was capped with an Alamo Bowl win against college football power Oklahoma.
That emotion is gone.
In just one year, the feeling around this Arizona football team could not be lower.
Yes, they dealt with a change in head coach that created roster turnover, and yes, they had major injury issues throughout the entire season, but how they looked on the field was enough to drive any optimist crazy.
Add the fact that their all-time receiving yards leader Tetairoa McMillan and stud offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea are likely going to depart for the NFL draft, and there is a helpless feeling surrounding the Wildcats.
"This year was not fun. It was absolute misery. There were some fun moments, but not nearly enough. I feel bad, because I feel like I let down these players, I let down this community and I feel like I let down this university," first-year Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said per Justin Spears of The Arizona Daily Star after their devastating loss at the hands of their archrival Arizona State.
Anyone with a connection to the Wildcats felt the same way.
There was tons of optimism coming into the season that they would be able to build upon what took place last year, but that couldn't be further from reality.
Arizona finished with a 4-8 record overall and 2-7 in conference play, the second-worst mark tied with Utah and UCF that was only topped by Oklahoma State going winless when facing Big 12 opponents.
It wasn't just the losses, though, it was how they lost.
The Wildcats only had two one-possession defeats this season, while the other six saw them get beat by a margin of 30 points.
"Not fun" would be an understatement.
There are real question marks about the viability of Brennan leading this program going forward with the product on the field taking a step back that had a direct negative correlation on the recruiting trail with multiple decommitments.
But despite there being a thought he could be a one-and-done coach, Arizona's new athletic director might have to take a patient approach considering their financial issues.
A lot has to be figured out internally that will be led by Brennan, because if this is the product that gets put on the field next season, then his tenure will certainly be short.