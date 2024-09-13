Can Arizona Wildcats Remain in Top 25 After Kansas State Game?
The Arizona Wildcats are getting their first taste of the Big 12 in Week 3 against the Kansas State Wildcats.
It isn’t going to count as a conference game because it was scheduled before realignment, but it is still massively important for the new Big 12 member.
After an explosive victory over the New Mexico Lobos in Week 1, Arizona had some struggles in Week 2 against Northern Arizona. A victory was still earned, but they trailed at halftime to the Lumberjacks.
That tougher-than-anticipated matchup led to them falling a few spots in the rankings of Chris Vannini of The Athletic.
He ranked all 134 college football teams and has the Wildcats ranked at No. 25, which is a drop from No. 22, as Northern Illinois, Nebraska, Boston College and Clemson all jumped ahead of them with stellar or shocking Week 2 performances.
Arizona’s opponent this week is sitting at No. 16 in his rankings.
They are also 2-0 on the season, picking up a come-from-behind victory over the Tulane Green Wave in Week 2 at Yulman Stadium.
This is an important measuring stick game for the Wildcats for a number of reasons.
Their defense sprung some leaks over the first two weeks, but have they plugged them enough to handle upper echelon competition that they will be facing in conference?
Offensively, quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are one of the most productive duos in the nation. McMillan had a record-setting performance against the Lobos with 10 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns.
However, Northern Arizona was able to erase him from the game, allowing only two receptions for 11 yards. Without their star being involved heavily, it was a grind for portions of the game offensively.
Running back Quali Conley answered the bell, leading the team with 112 rushing yards, adding five receptions for 38 yards on top of it. Kedrick Reescano added 71 yards on six rushes as the Wildcats got the job done on the ground.
That will be one ingredient to having a successful trip to Manhattan.
Being able to control tempo and find production from anyone other than McMillan will greatly improve their odds of winning.
But, the coaching staff does have to find ways to keep their talented pass catcher involved. He is the best playmaker on the team and one of the most productive in the nation, so getting the ball in his hands as often as possible will only lead to positive results.