Arizona Wildcats vs. Kansas State Wildcats Defensive Players to Watch
It’s safe to say neither the No. 20 Arizona Wildcats nor the No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats are all that happy with their defenses going into Friday’s game in Manhattan, Kan.
Yes, both teams are 2-0 on the season. But each has also had some significant defensive problems in at least one game this season.
Arizona gave up more than 400 yards in total offense to New Mexico in their Week 1 victory, as quarterback Devon Dampier gave the defense fits all night. The mobile quarterback hurt Arizona both ways, and with Kansas State sporting a similar type of quarterback in Avery Johnson, Arizona has figure out what didn’t work against the Lobos and see if that will help against Kansas State.
For Kansas State, that game was last week against Tulane. Coach Chris Klieman said his team played about as poorly as it could on defense and still not lose. That’s not exactly a compliment to his unit. K-State gave up nearly 500 yards in total offense against Tulane and needed a defensive touchdown to take the lead late in the contest.
You can bet it’s been a hard week for both defenses going into this one.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team.
Arizona
LB Taye Brown
The linebacker from Chandler, Ariz., has been the second-most productive tackler on the team through two games, with 17 total, including 12 and a tackle for loss against Northern Arizona last Saturday. The only player with more is the player you’d expect — linebacker Jacob Manu, who has 20.
He was primarily a special teams performer as a true freshman and he had just six tackles at linebacker last season. So, he’s moved into a critical role alongside Manu, an all-conference performer from last season. What Manu cannot get to, Brown must.
DL Tre Smith
If any Arizona defensive lineman gets into the Kansas State backfield consistently, it’s likely to be Smith, a 6-5, 270-pound redshirt junior from Mesa, Ariz. He already has 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack to go along with his 11 tackles.
He’s getting his feet under him after transferring in from San Jose State, where he played for new Arizona coach Brent Brennan. Last year with the Spartans he was All-Mountain West first-team after he had career-highs with 66 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
DB Genesis Smith
Arizona needs some young players in the secondary to step up. Smith, a sophomore, is one of two players on the team with an interception this season, as he picked off a pass against New Mexico in the season opener.
Like Brown, he’s from Chandler, and the pair played at the same Hamilton High School. Last year as a true freshman he received playing time on special teams and in the secondary, as he made 24 tackles (13 solo, 11 assists) and had one interception.
Kansas State
LB Austin Romaine
The sophomore is the only Kansas State player so far with two sacks on the season. And, it’s not like K-State isn’t getting to the quarterback. The defense has nine sacks for the season. But this early boost in his play is welcome.
Last year he earned votes for the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year award after he finished the season with 22 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and one sack. He’s on a pace to obliterate those numbers this season.
S VJ Payne
Kansas State needs some more turnovers in the passing game, but Payne has pulled his weight. He’s the only defender in the first two games to give K-State an interception, which came against Tulane.
The third-year player is coming off a 2023 in which he started 13 games, tied for third on the team with 57 tackles and also had three tackles for loss, an interception, four total passes defended and a fumble recovery. He also used the Pop-Tarts Bowl as a launching pad for this season as he finished with 10 tackles, a career high.
LB Austin Moore
Moore is up to 2.5 tackles for loss this season, as the sixth-year college player leads Kansas State in that category. He’s a rare one these days, as he’s spent his entire career with the program.
Last year he was selected All-Big 12 Second Team and Honorable Mention Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after he tied for the team lead with 63 tackles, which went along with a team-leading 12.5 tackles for loss. He also had 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.