Dallas Cowboys Connected to Arizona Wildcats Star Tetairoa McMillan
The 2024 college football season may not have gone according to plan for the Arizona Wildcats, but the same cannot be said for star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Following another dominant campaign with Arizona, McMillan is positioned to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has worked his way up the draft boards over the last couple of years and his hard work is about to pay off.
McMillan is widely viewed as the No. 2 wide receiver in the draft class behind Travis Hunter. At the top of the draft, there are a lot of teams who could use major help at the wideout position.
With that in mind, a new team has been connected as a potential fit for the Wildcats' star.
Randy Gurzi of Dallas Cowboys on SI has suggested that the Cowboys could look into the idea of adding McMillan in the draft.
"Dallas has seen more production from Jalen Tolbert this season and KaVontae Turpin is also improving. They recently got Brandin Cooks back from a knee injury as well, but none scream WR2 in 2025. That’s why the Cowboys should keep an eye on Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona. McMillan is a massive target at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds. He’s not just a big body either as he possesses more than enough speed to run by defenders and can rack up the yards after the catch. Pairing him with Lamb would give Dallas one of the most fearsome receiving duos in the NFL."
Landing with Dallas would be a perfect situation for McMillan. He would form a lethal duo with Lamb and would be able to come into the NFL playing with a good quarterback in Dak Prescott.
During the 2024 college football season with Arizona, McMillan ended up catching 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 15.7 yards per reception.
Those numbers were even more impressive due to how badly the Wildcats struggled as a team.
McMillan was truly one of the only consistent bright spots throughout the year. He will be sorely missed in Arizona next year.
Outside of the Cowboys, there are a lot of landing spots to mention for McMillan. Just a few of them are the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and potentially even the Carolina Panthers. All of those teams are currently projected to have picks in the top seven.
Expect to see McMillan end up going in the top 10. He could slip just outside that range, but it's unlikely.
He is more than deserving of being drafted as high as he is about to be selected.