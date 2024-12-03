4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
The only positive aspect of the Dallas Cowboys struggles this seasons was their position in the 2025 NFL Draft. After falling to 3-7, they were looking at a premium pick inside the top five.
That’s no longer the case after reeling off two wins in a row. Dallas is currently sitting at pick No. 13, which is subject to change, of course.
Dropping into the teens makes it unlikely they land someone such as Ashton Jeanty, who has been mocked to them occasionally. Even if he’s out of reach, there are still some excellent prospects they could land. Here’s a look at four such players they should target.
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Adding a linebacker in Round 1 isn’t always the popular move but it was the right one with Micah Parsons. The Penn State product changed the entire defense for the Cowboys and has been a great mentor for breakout star DeMarvion Overshown.
Their presence means this position might not be a major need but Jalon Walker is an intriguing prospect capable of playing off-ball while also adding a pass-rushing element. He’s raw and lack experience but the sky is the limit with Walker.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
CeeDee Lamb suffered a shoulder injury while carrying the entire aerial attack on his own.
Dallas has seen more production from Jalen Tolbert this season and KaVontae Turpin is also improving. They recently got Brandin Cooks back from a knee injury as well, but none scream WR2 in 2025. That’s why the Cowboys should keep an eye on Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
McMillan is a massive target at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds. He’s not just a big body either as he possesses more than enough speed to run by defenders and can rack up the yards after the catch. Pairing him with Lamb would give Dallas one of the most fearsome receiving duos in the NFL.
Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M
Defensive end might not seem like a major need but with DeMarcus Lawrence possibly leaving in the offseason, the Cowboys could use another potential starter. Nic Scourton could step in on day one and produce right away as both a pass rusher and run-stuffer.
At 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Scourton is big enough to slide inside on passing downs, allowing the Cowboys to get multiple pass rushers on the field.
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
With Osa Odighizuwa set to hit the open market, Dallas could be looking for a new 3-tech. They’ve typically shied away from early picks for this role but Mason Graham has the talent to change their minds.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 318 pounds, Graham is much larger than most 3-techs Dallas has employed. He’s also a far better run defender, but he offers that without sacrificing the ability to get after the QB.
Fans might let out an audible groan at another Michigan D-lineman, but Graham would be an instant difference-maker.
