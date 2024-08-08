Former Arizona Star Missing First NFL Preseason Game Due to Injury
Arizona continues to grind through their preseason camp as everyone is looking to get on the same page following their new coaching staff taking over the program. Recent reports have indicated they are seemingly getting much closer to piecing everything together.
With the college football year a little under a month away, teams are getting ready for their upcoming campaigns by putting their final touches on things and making sure they have their depth charts figured out prior to Week 1.
But without games being played at the collegiate level until the season actually starts, football fans have to get their fix elsewhere by watching the NFL's preseason games.
For Wildcats fans, they can have a rooting interest in multiple teams with former Arizona players scattered throughout rosters across the professional league.
One who many were excited to see was Jordan Morgan, a 2024 first round pick by the Green Bay Packers who blossomed into an elite prospect during his time in Tucson.
The Marana, Arizona native committed to the Wildcats as part of the 2019 class, rated as a three-star athlete and the 137th-best offensive tackle in the country per 247Sports' rankings.
Becoming a first round pick after receiving that type of rating as a high schooler is a testament to his work ethic and how he was developed during his time at Arizona. He was a three-year starter beginning in 2021 after getting in games as a true freshman and during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Morgan earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors in his senior year, prompting the Packers to take him 25th overall in the NFL draft.
It looks like the former Wildcat has a bright future ahead of him as Green Bay is looking to utilize him as their starting right guard heading into this season.
Unfortunately, Morgan's first taste of NFL action will have to wait.
He was ruled out of their first preseason game taking place on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns after he picked up a shoulder injury in practice on August 6.
The good news is that he isn't expected to be out for long.
"It's nothing long term. He'll be out for – it's nothing long term – but he'll be out probably for a week or so," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said per Ryan Wood of The Green Bay Press-Gazette.
Hopefully Morgan is able to get back on the field soon and secure his starting spot for his rookie season as LaFleur also added "it doesn't appear" like this will be anything that puts him in jeopardy to miss Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6 in Brazil.