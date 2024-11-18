Former Arizona Wildcats Top-Ranked Recruit Commits to TCU
The Arizona Wildcats were able to end their prolonged losing streak on Friday by dominating the Houston Cougars to earn a much needed victory.
Their bowl game hopes are still alive, needing to win the final two contests of the season to reach the requisite six-win mark, but if they can perform the way they did this past week, then they will give themselves a great chance.
Unfortunately, this victory came a little bit too late when it came to holding onto their top-ranked recruit Terry Shelton.
The lone four-star prospect in their 2025 class decommitted on Nov. 13, delivering a huge blow to Arizona with him looked upon as the player who would replace Tetairoa McMillan whenever he declares for the NFL draft.
Other teams around the country continued to court him despite his commitment to the Wildcats, but when they had a hard time producing wins during the middle portion of this season, that was what ultimately pushed him to reopen his recruitment.
Well, the 22nd-ranked wide receiver in the country has decided on his new home.
The Texas native will now stay home and play for TCU.
"The first reason on why TCU is right for me is the development and Coach (Malcolm) Kelly's resume. Coach Kelly has had three first round receivers in recent years and they were all my height and weight. Coach Kelly was also a big wide receiver his self and was a second round draft pick so he can teach me things other coaches can't because he literally was like me," Shelton said per Steve Wiltfong of On3.
Arizona has been able to rebound by landing a recruit of their own, but it will be hard to replace what the four-star could have potentially brought to the table.