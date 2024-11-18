Former Arizona Wildcats Top-Ranked Recruit Commits to TCU

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Terry Shelton has Committed to TCU, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 205 WR from Irving, TX was previously Committed to Arizona



“Funky Town, the Hometown Hero is home and here to stay! Let’s go! #GoFrogs 🐸”https://t.co/SIBQeCzjiq pic.twitter.com/ehkI5g7iFe