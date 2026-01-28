Arizona Takes Home Visit With Top 2027 Quarterback

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have had a very busy last few weeks as the 2027 recruiting cycle intensifies. The Wildcats have been highly active on the recruiting trail as of late, extending offers to several prospects and making progress with some of their top targets.

One of those targets is a four-star quarterback, and Arizona offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Seth Doege recently traveled to California for a home visit with him.

Seth Doege Visits Four-Star 2027 Quarterback

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, Arizona has been pursuing Caden Jones, a four-star quarterback from Crean Lutheran High School in Santa Margarita, California. On Monday, Doege traveled to Santa Margarita for an in-home visit with the young signal-caller, who later spoke about the experience on X.

“Huge thanks to [Coach Doege] for the in home visit!" Jones wrote. “And huge thanks for coming to my game at the Nike Extravaganza!”

As Jones noted, not only did Doege take an in-home visit with the four-star quarterback, but he also attended Crean Lutheran’s basketball game in the Nike Extravanza.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates with offensive coordinator Seth Doege after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Back in December, Arizona on SI reported that Jones was highly interested in playing both football and basketball in college, which is likely why Doege showed support at the basketball game over the weekend.

Regardless of Jones’ two-sport aspirations, he’s a prospect Arizona’s football staff has pursued for well over a year. The Wildcats first extended him an offer in April 2024 and have remained among the young quarterback’s top choices throughout his recruitment.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition to being one of the first programs to offer him, Arizona also hosted Jones on a game-day visit during its win over Kansas last season, so he’s very familiar with the Wildcats' staff.

Doege’s in-home visit likely further boosted Arizona’s standing in Jones’ recruitment and should position the Wildcats as a strong contender for the Crean Lutheran star.

Jones is one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 cycle and would be a massive addition to Arizona’s class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 354 overall player in the country, the No. 23 quarterback, and the No. 33 prospect from California.

Several programs are actively pursuing Jones, so having Doege travel to California for an in-home visit was a key step in Arizona’s recruitment of him. If the Wildcats can continue making progress with him in the coming months, they should be well-positioned to land the four-star quarterback.

Tell us your thoughts on Doege's in-home visit with Jones by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.