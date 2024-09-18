Highest Graded Arizona Wildcats Players From Disappointing Kansas State Game
The Arizona Wildcats took their first loss of the season in an uninspiring performance against the Kansas State Wildcats.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the last weekend of football and some Wildcats players still took home some solid assessments.
Unsurprisingly, the highest-graded player was superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with a 84.6.
McMillan wasn't a factor in the blowout win over Northern Arizona, but bounced back with another amazing game in week three.
He put up a season-high 11 catches for 138 yards, but didn't end up hauling in a touchdown. He was more of a big play threat in the first game of the season, but was relied on as one of the few players that could pick up any yards in this one.
With Noah Fifita under center, he's guaranteed a lot of targets each week. Still, two games with double-digit catches through the first three weeks of the season is extremely productive.
The next highest grade went to linebacker Chase Kennedy, which also shouldn't be too surprising to anyone that watched the game.
While Kennedy only had two tackles in this one, he had the opposing offensive line in a blender for much of the game.
He had seven total pressures when rushing the passer, pick up one sack with six more hurries.
Arizona is hoping for big things on the defensive side of the ball, starting him despite picking up one tackle over seven appearances across two seasons with the Utah Utes.
He should continue to get a lot of snaps as he's already picked up 14 pressures and two sacks this season.
Rounding things out is a player that doesn't play much, but has clearly earned more snaps. Stanley Ta'ufo'ou received a 79.0 grade for his 15 plays.
It was Ta'ufo'ou's second straight game with a 79 or higher, despite being a small part of the rotation.
In nine pass rush snaps he picked up a hurry and in six run defense snaps he had a tackle which was logged as a stop.
He's sixth-year player that failed to make much of an impact over his first five years with the USC Trojans. If not being a starter, his role should see an increase.
The Wildcats will get a bye week this upcoming weekend, a chance to reevaluate things before opening conference play against the Utes.