Injury Updates Show Multiple Arizona Players Still Sidelined for Practice
In a perfect world, the Arizona Wildcats would have their roster all healthy and available during this important preseason camp as they get ready for their opener against New Mexico on August 31.
With so many changes to their coaching staff, everyone needs to get on the same page and comfortable with the different schemes before they head into the upcoming campaign. The good news is they have a bit of a ramp up period prior to getting their first taste of Big 12 action.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like fully healthy practice sessions are going to be available for Arizona.
Jason Scheer of 247Sports gave some injury updates about what he observed on Thursday, and plenty of notable players were on the sidelines not participating in team activities.
"Wide receiver Malachi Riley was sideline in street clothes again, but there was no visible boot or anything that would indicate a major injury. Offensive lineman Leif Magnuson was not in attendance with an undisclosed injury. Josh Baker was in attendance, but limited. Jack Luttrell was in street clothes after suffering an injury in practice earlier in the week," he reported.
That's not even mentioning their superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan who continues to be held out, and their high-profile offensive line transfer Jared Small who was in a brace after suffering a knee injury following a collision in practice.
Nothing has indicated these are serious, long-term issues that will force them to miss extended periods of time, but it does take away their ability to build chemistry and an understanding of their respective schemes.
Outside of McMillan, perhaps the most notable injury is to Leif Magnuson since he's expected to be their starting right guard. That will certainly be something to monitor throughout the rest of camp as not even being present for practice on Thursday is notable.
Josh Baker is another projected starting offensive lineman who is out. His absence has forced the coaching staff to use different options at center, sometimes resulting in poor results. It sounds like he is getting closer to being cleared for full team action, though.
Malachi Riley is expected to be a backup wide receiver, but will certainly get playing time.
The sophomore came to Arizona as a three-star recruit out of high school, appearing in 11 games for the Wildcats at wide receiver and special teams last year. He caught four passes for 90 yards, the longest being a 40 yard reception against Oregon State.
Jack Luttrell could have a longer timeline for recovery if he's not even in pads after suffering an injury in practice last week. The speedy safety transferred in from Tennessee and could be playing meaningful snaps this year if he's healthy.
There's still plenty of time for these players to get onto the field with a few weeks before their opener, but Arizona certainly has been dealing with some health issues that could become a problem if it's not resolved.