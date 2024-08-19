Los Angeles Chargers Projected To Land Arizona Star in 2025 NFL Draft
The Arizona Wildcats are expected to be a sleeper contender during the 2024 college football season. At the start of the year, they will head in with the No. 21 overall ranking in the nation.
Led by two stars in quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the offense has the potential to be very dynamic. They certainly were last season.
McMillan has worked his way into being one of the top wide receivers in college football. He has also seen his stock for the 2025 NFL Draft continue to rise.
The 33rd Team has released a new mock draft and they have McMillan being selected at No. 9 overall. He was projected to land with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Ladd McConkey was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, and he is expected to be their full-time slot receiver. But what the Chargers really need is a receiver with size who can win as an "X" receiver. Enter McMillian, who measures in at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds. He is a vertical receiver who can win in contested areas, like Mike Williams."
Receiving a comparison to Mike Williams is interesting. Williams, when healthy, was an absolute star for the Chargers before he got hurt and left town this offseason.
Making a move for McMillan would make a lot of sense for Los Angeles.
During the 2023 college football season with the Wildcats, McMillan put up big-time numbers. He caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Another NFL comparison that McMillan has received is to Atlanta Falcons young wideout Drake London.
If McMillan can improve even more from the numbers that he produced last year, his draft stock could improve. There is a path where he could become a top-five pick.
Of course, if he does that, Arizona will be in a great place from an offensive perspective.
Hopefully, both McMillan and Fifita will be able to live up to the hype. Both players are elite talents and are poised to have career years in 2024.
All of that being said, the season is right around the corner and Wildcats fans are about to get their first look at what these two can make the offense become. The stage has been set for McMillan to truly showcase his full ability on a much more public platform than ever before.