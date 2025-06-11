Jim Harbaugh Offers Health Update After Two Serious Offseason Procedures
Jim Harbaugh revealed this week that he underwent both a cardiac ablation and hip replacement surgery this offseason. Both procedures were successful.
The Los Angeles Chargers coach had to step into a medical tent last season during a Week 6 game because of a heart condition called atrial flutter. Harbaugh has dealt with a heart condition for decades. He had to wear a heart monitor for two weeks after the incident.
After that game where he had to step away, Harbaugh gave a pretty iconic quote by saying, “It’ll take my heart stopping for me not to be out there." He stayed true to his word as he didn't miss any more games last season.
This wasn't Harbaugh's first cardiac ablation in his life. He shared last season that he's previously had two ablations, which is done to help irregular heartbeats, one of which came during his last NFL coaching stint in 2012 with the San Francisco 49ers.
As for the hip surgery, Harbaugh appeared to walk with a limp in the past, so the surgery was likely to help stop that.
For now, Harbaugh sounds like his health is back on track.
"The doctors can't find anything wrong with me," Harbaugh said, via ESPN's Kris Rhim. "A-grade."
Harbaugh will return for his second season with the Chargers this fall.