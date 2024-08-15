Multiple Former Arizona Wildcats Performed Well During the 2024 Summer Olympics
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris brought together athletes from all different walks of life. People representing 206 territories were competing in the competitions, providing fans with some incredible performances across 329 medal events.
Some of the athletes and coaches who partook in the 2024 Games were part of the Arizona Wildcats family.
In Paris, there were 15 athletes and coaches who had ties to the university. Two of them were fortunate enough to take home gold medals.
Steve Kerr, the head coach of the United States men’s 5x5 basketball team, saw his team win the gold medal with a victory over France in the final. His Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry led the way along with LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
Kerr was also an assistant coach on the men’s team during the 2021 during the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Paris was the fifth consecutive gold medal for the men.
The other former Wildcat to bring home a gold medal was Twila Kilgore as an assistant coach on the United States women’s soccer team. It was the first Olympic gold for Team USA in women’s soccer since 2012 and their fifth overall.
Falling just short of a medal was Bianca Pagdanganan, who was a member of the 2018 NCAA Championship women’s golf team at Arizona. She missed earning a bronze medal by one stroke, as she represented the Philippines.
In the 10-meter synchronized platform diving event, Delaney Schnell finished in sixth place with her partner Jessica Parratto. It was an event Schnell had won silver in at Tokyo. She also participated in the individual platform event but finished 15th.
Two former Wildcat basketball players saw their hopes of winning a medal dashed in the knockout round in two different sports. Josh Green, who represents Australia in basketball, was eliminated in the quarterfinals after taking home bronze in Tokyo.
Chase Budinger, who was a second-round pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, spent seven seasons in the league and another overseas. He has since made a career change, playing beach volleyball and representing Team USA.
Budinger and his partner, Miles Evans, won two out of five matches and were able to get into the knockout round via a victory in the “Lucky Loser’s round” before getting bounced by a Norwegian duo that went on to win bronze.
Columbia women’s soccer, who had former Wildcats standout Angela Baron, was eliminated in the quarterfinals as well.
Seven different Arizona athletes competed in the pool for swimming events or in track and field.
Unfortunately, none were able to make it through the preliminary rounds after qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Still, this was an incredible showing for past Wildcats during these Summer Olympic Games, and there could be even more success coming when Los Angeles is the host city in 2028.