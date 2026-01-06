Steve Kerr Gets Ejected From Warriors-Clippers After Getting Heated At Refs
A livid Steve Kerr was ejected during the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Clippers on Monday night.
Kerr became furious with the refs after multiple calls and non-calls, including the refs not calling the Clippers for goal-tending as well as calling a shooting foul on Steph Curry. Curry later fouled out of the game.
As Kerr yelled at the refs and tried to approach them on the court, Gary Payton II and an assistant coach had to restrain him. Kerr was swiftly ejected with just under eight minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 81–74.
Snoop Dogg was calling the game and said on the broadcast as Kerr was ejected, “Uh-oh, Steve gonna get thrown out. Get him out of there! Get him out of there! Back him up, back him up GP. Steve ready to fire on ‘em. Steve banging Inglewood right now. Inglewood! Get him Steve, you in Inglewood, Steve.”
Heading into this game, the Warriors were looking to secure their 20th win of the season and move to 20–17. Instead, Kerr was ejected while the Clippers earned a narrow 103-102 victory.