New Arizona Wildcats Transfer Pitcher Enters Program with ‘Intriguing Stuff’
When the Arizona Wildcats start next baseball season, their first in the Big 12, Christian Coppola will be among the members of the pitching staff.
The transfer from Rutgers was the only Arizona player ranked in Baseball America’s Top 100 transfers list as he checked in at No. 51.
None of Arizona’s former players that transferred out were ranked among the publication’s Top 100.
The right-hander from Galloway, N.J., has something to prove this season, his third in college baseball. His numbers took a big step back in 2024, as he went 4-5 with the Scarlet Knights while posting a 7.63 ERA. Those numbers came in 23 fewer innings than his freshman year as he also saw his strikeout-to-walk ratio shrink to 47 strikeouts against 33 walks.
Still, Baseball America noted in its scouting report that Coppola has “intriguing stuff,” and his 2023 numbers — which led to a selection to a Team USA Collegiate National Team — are the proof.
While he only went 5-5 his freshman season, he posted a solid 3.68 ERA in 13 games. He threw 66 innings and struck out 71 and walked just 27. He even gave up fewer home runs (five) than he did in 2024 (seven).
That earned him freshman All-America honors from D1 Baseball, Baseball America and Perfect Game. He was also selected All-Big Ten first team and freshman team.
So what will make the difference this season?
Baseball America believes it will be coaching, specifically Arizona’s pitching coach tandem.
“... working with the pitching duo of coaches Kevin Vance and John DeRouin is a mighty interesting developmental pairing,” per the site’s scouting report.
While the Wildcats hope to get more out of him, they’re looking forward to the arrival of other transfers, including Aaron Walton, the former Samford star who was just named a New England Collegiate Baseball League honorable mention selection.
Playing for Ocean State, he batted .311 with two home runs and 21 RBI. He had 28 hits in 90 at-bats and his .880 OPS helped him record seven multi-hit games. He played alongside three of his future teammates — Owen Kramkowski, Bryce McKnight and Zach Plasschaert.
Walton spent two seasons with Samford, where he belted 15 home runs with an on-base percentage of .380 and an OPS of .871. Last season he batted .286 with nine home runs, 36 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
Arizona went 36-23 last year with a 20-10 record in the Pac-12, the program’s final year in the conference.