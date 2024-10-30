Perfect Fit for Arizona Wildcats Star Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 NFL Draft Revealed
There hasn’t been very much to get excited about when it comes to the college football season for the Arizona Wildcats in 2024.
All of the magic from last season’s team looks to have disappeared. After winning their first two games of the year, they have lost five out of their next six contests. Currently riding a four-game losing streak, just reaching bowl eligibility this season will be a challenge.
With four games remaining in the regular season, there isn’t much time left to turn things around. If they are going to end the campaign on a high note, you can expect wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to be in a starring role.
The junior from Waimanalo, Hawaii has been one of the most productive pass catchers in the nation this season. He has recorded 57 receptions for 982 yards and five scores, placing ninth and third in catches and yardage to this point.
While he has collegiate eligibility remaining beyond the 2024 campaign, the NFL is calling. It would not surprise anyone if he declared for the 2025 NFL draft and began his professional career next year.
Some draft analysts believe that he could be a top 10 pick whenever he declares given his incredible skill set. Measuring in at 6’5” and 212 pounds, he has the build of someone who can dominate and be a No. 1 receiver at the next level.
McMillan would be a massive upgrade for several franchises in the NFL. But, in the opinion of Matt Miller of ESPN, the best professional fit for the Wildcats star is the Dallas Cowboys.
“Dallas is in desperate need of more options in the passing game, and McMillan's ability to win jump balls with his great length would work beautifully alongside CeeDee Lamb. McMillan's 6-foot-5, 212-pound frame makes him dynamic on 50-50 balls in both the red zone and the open field, and he has shown enough speed after the catch to be productive on screens and short routes where he has room to run post-catch. The Cowboys must expand their passing game, and McMillan's size and big-play production would prevent defenses from overfocusing on Lamb,” the ESPN draft analyst wrote.
Finding a consistent threat opposite CeeDee Lamb in the passing game has been a challenge for the Cowboys. It has essentially been a one-man show for the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL through the air.
The former Oklahoma product has had no issues producing despite being the main focus of every defensive coordinator’s game plan. But, it would take some pressure off bringing in a player of McMillan’s caliber.
Those two, along with Jalen Tolbert, would give Dallas a formidable trio to rely on at the position. Lamb has been targeted nearly twice as much this season as Tolbert, which speaks volumes to how much this passing offense needs a boost like the one the Arizona standout can provide.