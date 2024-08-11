Star Arizona Offensive Lineman Named 'Prospect to Watch' in NFL Draft
With the Arizona Wildcats able to retain many of their star players from last year's team that won 10 games, they should be set up to succeed early in their Big 12 tenure.
Led by one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, there are plenty of offensive weapons littered across this offense who are looking to take the next step in a new scheme.
The national media might only be familiar with Arizona's superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan right now, but there are some others on this roster who could emerge as household names if everything goes right for the Wildcats this season.
When it comes to prospects getting attention to play at the next level, it sounds like offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea is one to keep an eye when it comes to his name potentially shooting up NFL draft boards.
Jordan Reid of ESPN took a look at the teams with the most NFL draft prospects heading into this year, and even though Arizona didn't make his Top 10, he designated them as an "under-the-radar team to watch."
As for the junior tackle, there's a chance he takes a Jordan Morgan-type leap.
"Savaiinaea is a prospect to watch due to his versatility, as he has played both tackle and guard. Scouts are split on where he projects best, but he enters the season as a top-40 pick with potential to rise," Reid writes.
If he is able to have another successful season, not only would that be good for the Wildcats in the short-term because his performance would help them win games, but it could also set them up for future success since the program would have offensive lineman selected high in the NFL draft in back-to-back years, potentially boosting their recruiting profile.
Ultimately, wherever Savaiinaea is selected will be determined by what he does on the field.
Different scouts and executives who Reid talked to are split on which position Savaiinaea will play at the next level, with one telling him, "I'd give him a chance at tackle because that position is so valuable," and another saying ,"I liked him better at guard, and he looked more comfortable when they played him there a few times last year."
This is huge season for him since he is now draft eligible.
With a dominant showing, he likely will have the opportunity to declare for the NFL and get taken in the first or second round.