Star-Studded Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes Game a True Toss-Up
The Arizona Wildcats 2024 season has been a roller coaster ride, but not an enjoyable one.
There have been multiple peaks and valleys and we are only at the midway point of the campaign. Currently, they are riding another valley.
Three weeks ago, they looked to have gotten back on track putting together their most complete game of the year with a win over the Utah Utes. It was their first win in the Big 12 and people thought maybe they were turning a corner.
The positive momentum was quickly stalled when they lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders the following week. Last weekend, they were dominated by the BYU Cougars, dropping them to 3-3 and 1-2 in conference.
In Week 8, they are returning back to Tuscon to host the Colorado Buffaloes, who have been outperforming expectations thus far. This is a huge game for both programs.
If the Wildcats want any chance of contending in the Big 12, they cannot afford any more losses. The Buffaloes, who are 4-2 and 2-1 in the conference, want to keep moving in the right direction.
There is going to be a lot of elite talent on the field Saturday afternoon, especially at the wide receiver position. Tetairoa McMillan an Travis Hunter are arguably the two best wide receivers in the nation, but we will see them matchup against each other; Hunter plays both ways, as he is a cornerback on defense.
That is a must-see TV for all football fans. Also, the game itself is projected to be highly competitive. As shared by Bill Connelly of ESPN, this Big 12 matchup is one people should be keeping an eye on.
“Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is on pace for about a 1,500-yard receiving season; he has lived up to all preseason hype, but his Wildcats very much have not. They're 3-3 and trending in a bad direction, while Colorado has overachieved against SP+ projections for four straight games. Assuming star Travis Hunter is fine after last Saturday's injury, the Buffaloes are on a solid path, but incredibly, SP+ projects every remaining CU game within 3 points. The Buffs' season could still go in many different directions,” he wrote.
As the college football expert shared, there is a lot on the line for Colorado in this matchup. Depending on how a few things break will determine how high they rise in the standings this season.
Of course, Arizona would love nothing more than to stop that momentum and start building some of its own. While the odds are stacked against them, the Big 12 looks to be wide open.
One hot streak and with a little help from other teams, the Wildcats could be right back in the mix.